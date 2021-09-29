Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $15.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Latch alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $35,233,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.