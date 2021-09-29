Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 546,822 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,822 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.56% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $442,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 258,184.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 681,608 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,298.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792,448 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

BNS opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

