Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $491,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.