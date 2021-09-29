Legal & General Group Plc Has $534.82 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $534,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

