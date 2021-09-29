Legal & General Group Plc Has $684.99 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,029,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,609 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.53% of Raytheon Technologies worth $684,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

