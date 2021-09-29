Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,556 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.18% of Xcel Energy worth $417,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,563,000 after purchasing an additional 369,938 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

