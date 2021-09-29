Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 6th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,151 shares of company stock worth $4,819,138 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

