Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Stock Price Down 15%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF)’s share price traded down 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF)

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property, which consists of one claim covering an area of approximately 200 hectares located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

