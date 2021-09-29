Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.01

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as low as $4.92. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 134,605 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.01.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.