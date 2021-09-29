Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$133.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$133.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$142.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$131.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of C$20.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$41.07 and a twelve month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

