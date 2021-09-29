Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Down 3.5%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.89 and last traded at $108.61. Approximately 97,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 859,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.15.

The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

