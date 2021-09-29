Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Electric’s backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was higher than pre-pandemic levels. Backed by improving demand, acquisitions and pricing actions, the company anticipates current-year organic sales growth in high-teens percentage. Incremental margin will average in the high 20% range for 2021, highlighting increasing volume levels and operating leverage. Escalating labor, freight and raw material costs are likely to negate some of these gains, and consequently weigh on margins. Estimates for the current year have thus gone down recently. Nevertheless, acquisitions to augment its capabilities and geographical footprint will aid Lincoln Electric's growth. Focus on developing new products and utilization of digital platforms to engage customers will drive its top line. A solid balance sheet also bodes well.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.24. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

