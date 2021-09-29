Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.49

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 620680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $901.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.17 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

