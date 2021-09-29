Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lithia Motors by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

Shares of LAD opened at $343.84 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

