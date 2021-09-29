LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

LIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. Analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 274,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

