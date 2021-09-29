Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.84

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.84 and last traded at $94.61, with a volume of 3887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.74.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

