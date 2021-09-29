Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

