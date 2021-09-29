Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 target price (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.39.

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

