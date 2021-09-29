LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.27).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

Shares of LMP stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 240.80 ($3.15). The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,061. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 401.07. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

