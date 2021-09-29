Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $417,993.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.43 or 1.00096539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.66 or 0.06793598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00800237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

