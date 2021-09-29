LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $234.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. LPL Financial traded as high as $161.30 and last traded at $161.21, with a volume of 24681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.64.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

