Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a report released on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

LUMN stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

