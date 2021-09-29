Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 119.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 96,589 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. 3,303,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,804. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

