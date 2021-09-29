Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 29,657 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $129.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.