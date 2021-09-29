Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.84 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

