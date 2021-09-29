Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 139,674 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1,112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,674 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

