Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,892 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Workday by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,401.98 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.