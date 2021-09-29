Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 5,356 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 87.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.2% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 82,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 86.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 164,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 76,116 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.