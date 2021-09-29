Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,994 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 34.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $149.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

