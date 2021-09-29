Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.96 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.