Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,850 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $141,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.