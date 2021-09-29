Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,584 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 476,801 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

