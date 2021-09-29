Madison Wealth Management Buys 135 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $333.80 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.10 and its 200 day moving average is $320.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

