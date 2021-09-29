Madison Wealth Management Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,967,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after buying an additional 783,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

