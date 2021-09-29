Madison Wealth Management Takes $203,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $267.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.96 and a 52 week high of $277.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

