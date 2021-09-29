MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MamaMancini’s has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.42.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

