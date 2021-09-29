Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MANU. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.89 million, a P/E ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 306,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Manchester United by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

