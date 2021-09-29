Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.22

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 1610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
The firm has a market cap of $851.89 million, a PE ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 83.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.
Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
