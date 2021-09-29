Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.22

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 1610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $851.89 million, a PE ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 83.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

