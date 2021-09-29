MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,227,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 391,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 813,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $15,695,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 2,155,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,314. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

