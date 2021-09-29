Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $32.75

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $33.67. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 43,631 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

