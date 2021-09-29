Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $32.75

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $33.67. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 43,631 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
