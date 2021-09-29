Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $33,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,610 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

