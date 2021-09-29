Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $42,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 250 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.60 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

