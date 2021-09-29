Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $83,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 354,519 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $5,257,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHO opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

