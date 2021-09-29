Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 904 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

