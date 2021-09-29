Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $194.75

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 194.75 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 192.60 ($2.52), with a volume of 767785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.50 ($2.48).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKS. Barclays increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.86.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

