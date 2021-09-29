Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz Sells 4,300 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40.

Marriott International stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.91. 1,531,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

