Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

NYSE:VAC opened at $163.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.