Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.40. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 102,524 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $135.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 49,035 shares of company stock valued at $152,586. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.