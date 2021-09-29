Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$9.50 at CIBC

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMX. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

In other Maverix Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,799.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,614 shares in the company, valued at C$761,901.95.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

