Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.57

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.57 and last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 4700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMX shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$818.19 million and a PE ratio of 16.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

